What is the latest with Curtis Nelson’s situation at Cardiff City amid Derby County links?

Curtis Nelson felt like an irreplaceable member of the Cardiff City rearguard in the not too distant past, but over the last year or so his prominence at the heart of defence for the Bluebirds has substantially decreased.

The 29-year-old formed an impressive relationship with the likes of Sean Morrison and Aden Flint to help Cardiff finish in the play-offs in 2019/20 and come very close to repeating the feat under Mick McCarthy in 2020/21.

Since the club have moved towards a more aesthetically pleasing brand of football under Steve Morison and Mark Hudson, Nelson has not been in favour as much and that may lead to why Derby County are interested in signing him in January, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

Nelson’s contractual situation, his deal expiring in the summer, has presented the opportunity for Derby to snap him up for a nominal fee come the turn of the year, and bolster their backline that is currently a little too reliant on ageing players.

Nelson has looked like one of the better central defenders in the Championship in the recent past, but the Rams are able to attract players that most League One clubs cannot due to the size of the club, their promotion aspirations under Paul Warne and their financial capabilities.

Nelson has only started two league matches this season, the last one being the club’s 2-0 defeat to Swansea City in the South Wales derby and being dropped since then can only increase the likelihood of a January exit.

The Rams may have the chance to strike a pre-contract agreement with Nelson in January, whereby the defender will agree to sign for Derby in the summer on a free transfer when his deal expires at Cardiff, but with him staying put with the Bluebirds for the remainder of the campaign.

Derby are targeting promotion back to the Championship this season and it is hard to deny them a place in the top six with the individual quality they possess in their squad and signing Nelson would fit in with that ambition.

Warne has a great record of improving players who have previously been out of favour at other clubs, and that could act as a significant pull factor for Nelson to drop down a level in January.