What is the latest with Connor Goldson’s situation at Rangers amid West Brom/Nottingham Forest transfer talk?

Clubs are running out of time to bring players into their side with the January transfer window set to close on Monday.

West Brom and Nottingham Forest have both been linked with one player who is looking to complete a move this January.

Connor Goldson of Rangers is reportedly seeking a move to the Championship from the Scottish champions.

The 29-year old’s contract runs out at the end of the season and his heart is seemingly set on leaving the club, whether it is during this transfer window or when his deal does expire in the Summer.

The centre back has been free to discuss a pre-contract with any prospective new club since New Year’s Day.

Both sides are chasing promotion and could do with strengthening their options in defence in order to bolster their chances of Premier League football next season.

Daily Record columnist, and Rangers legend, Barry Ferguson has claimed that Goldson could double his salary by accepting an offer with one of the Championship sides chasing his signature, but that the glory remains at Ibrox.

“They’re big clubs but they don’t compare to Rangers. In saying that, he can probably go down there and double his salary,” said Ferguson, via Daily Record.

“It will be interesting to see what Goldson does. If he was going to stay he would probably have signed by now.

“It looks like he could be on his way but I’m sure Gio will be trying his best to keep him.

“They’ve signed Souttar, but I don’t think that is anything to do with Goldson

“This will probably be his last big contract. He’s got to look after himself, but Rangers will be desperate to keep him.”

It remains to be seen what Goldson’s decision will be, but due to him becoming a free agent in the Summer, this transfer can still be pre-agreed ahead of next Summer at any time.

However, if West Brom or Forest want to take the initiative and bring him in this month, then they are running out of time to do so.