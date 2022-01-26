What is the latest with Cole Stockton’s situation at Morecambe amid Preston North End transfer rumours?

Cole Stockton has been one of the most in-demand players in League One this month, with his goalscoring exploits for Morecambe catching the eye of many both in the third tier and even a division higher.

One Championship side that has been linked with a bid for the player is Preston North End, with Football Insider reporting that a deal could be on the cards with PNE eager to bolster their strikeforce.

Preston have since added Cameron Archer to their ranks on a deal from Aston Villa but it is only a temporary switch – and Stockton would be a much more permanent one that could aid them going past this campaign.

With not long left in the transfer window then, what is the latest on a situation and does a move look likely for the Morecambe man?

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Paul Gallagher Yes No

Since that report first emerged, it’s been all quiet on the transfer front with Stockton.

There is still bound to be interest – and some of that could certainly come from the direction of Preston – but there has been no fresh enquiries and no official bids lodged for the striker. There are other interested parties to boot, such as Barnsley as per that initial report, but they too have not moved for the forward as of yet.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be a quiet few days for Morecambe, with the action likely to kick up as teams begin to panic and the transfer deadline draws near. That means that the Shrimps are not out of the woods yet and may have a battle on their hands to keep him for the rest of the season.

For now though, the League One side can breathe easily as he remains their player. There are still five days of the window left though and circumstances can change on the turn of a dime in football – so it might not be like that for long.