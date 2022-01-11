Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

What is the latest with Cody Drameh’s Leeds United future as Cardiff City circle transfer agreement?

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Cardiff City are reportedly interested in signing Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United this January. 

Drameh, 20, was picked up by Leeds 18 months ago, with the Whites swooping to bring the young right-back on board from Fulham.

After a year developing in the U23s, Drameh has emerged onto the first-team picture now, making three appearances in the Premier League and a handful of others in the domestic cup competitions.

Marcelo Bielsa is having to lean on the youngster heavily due to an injury crisis at Elland Road, with Drameh’s latest appearance coming from the bench in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to West Ham United.

Since then, though, it’s emerged that Cardiff are in pursuit of a loan deal for Drameh.

What’s the latest? 

Fabrizio Romano reported how a move to Cardiff was well down the line just hours after Leeds had been knocked out of the FA Cup, beating Swansea City to his signature.

However, Phil Hay provided a swift update on the back of that, suggesting that it’s not the case that Leeds are about to sign off this deal.

He notes how there is interest from Cardiff, but Leeds are yet to decide whether or not they will give Drameh the green-light to move out on loan.

Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling are Leeds’ first choice full-backs, whilst Stuart Dallas can fill in on either side.

Jamie Shackleton is injured, though, whilst Dallas has been asked to cover midfield and Ayling centre-back, heightening Drameh’s involvement in the first-team.

It’s expected that Leeds giving Drameh the chance to move out on loan will have to coincide with their injury troubles shrinking or new signings arriving at Elland Road.

Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28

Mark McGuinness


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: What is the latest with Cody Drameh’s Leeds United future as Cardiff City circle transfer agreement?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: