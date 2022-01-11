What is the latest with Cody Drameh’s Leeds United future as Cardiff City circle transfer agreement?

Cardiff City are reportedly interested in signing Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United this January.

Drameh, 20, was picked up by Leeds 18 months ago, with the Whites swooping to bring the young right-back on board from Fulham.

After a year developing in the U23s, Drameh has emerged onto the first-team picture now, making three appearances in the Premier League and a handful of others in the domestic cup competitions.

Marcelo Bielsa is having to lean on the youngster heavily due to an injury crisis at Elland Road, with Drameh’s latest appearance coming from the bench in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to West Ham United.

Since then, though, it’s emerged that Cardiff are in pursuit of a loan deal for Drameh.

What’s the latest?

Fabrizio Romano reported how a move to Cardiff was well down the line just hours after Leeds had been knocked out of the FA Cup, beating Swansea City to his signature.

However, Phil Hay provided a swift update on the back of that, suggesting that it’s not the case that Leeds are about to sign off this deal.

He notes how there is interest from Cardiff, but Leeds are yet to decide whether or not they will give Drameh the green-light to move out on loan.

Cardiff are keen on Cody Drameh, as @FabrizioRomano reports. Message from Leeds end is that they’re yet to make a decision on whether to loan him out. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 9, 2022

Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling are Leeds’ first choice full-backs, whilst Stuart Dallas can fill in on either side.

Jamie Shackleton is injured, though, whilst Dallas has been asked to cover midfield and Ayling centre-back, heightening Drameh’s involvement in the first-team.

It’s expected that Leeds giving Drameh the chance to move out on loan will have to coincide with their injury troubles shrinking or new signings arriving at Elland Road.

Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Mark McGuinness Arsenal Tottenham West Ham Chelsea