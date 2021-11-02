What is the latest with Chris Kirchner’s Derby County takeover bid?

Derby County can move off the bottom of the Championship table with a win against Barnsley tomorrow evening, in what would be a fantastic achievement given their 12-point deduction.

Things are starting to look positive for the Rams and Chris Kirchner’s reported £50 million takeover bid could prove to be a milestone moment for the East Midlands club – a turning point that is looked back on fondly in years to come.

There’s still a fair way to go, however, and the administrators have reiterated that there are other parties interested.

The 34-year-old American businessman’s bid and plans to spend in January were first reported on the 25th of October, while he confirmed his actions via an open letter and on Twitter later that day.

One of the club’s administrators confirmed that Kirchner was a “credible businessman” that was “fully funded” in an interview with talkSPORT last week, adding that having proven his funds he has engaged a large London law firm had commenced his due diligence process.

According to Derbyshire Live, Kirchner has had multiple meetings with Derby boss Wayne Rooney since.

The Rams manager has said that conversations had gone well between the pair and that he hoped things could get sorted “as quickly as possible”.

One of the meetings between Rooney and Kirchner was before the defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Pride Park on Saturday, which the prospective Derby owner was present at.

Have each of these 24 ex-Derby County academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

He took to Twitter after the game to share his thoughts and promise the club he would “see you again soon”.

Not the result we wanted… good to see the grit from the team in the second half and came very close to stealing a poor at the end. See you again soon @dcfcofficial !! pic.twitter.com/hXP9HwuZSq — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 30, 2021

We now await any further developments concerning Kirchner’s takeover but with the American said to have his large London law firm working away, you feel we can expect something soon.