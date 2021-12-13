What is the latest with Chris Kirchner and a potential Derby County takeover?

Derby County’s takeover wrangle continues to rumble on as we approach the new year, with there still seemingly being no end in sight for the troubled Sky Bet Championship club.

American businessman Chris Kirchner is now firmly the man in the frame for the Rams at present but there has yet to have been a significant breakthrough with regards to a deal being completed.

Wayne Rooney is said to have thrown his backing behind Kirchner potentially coming in, with the Derby boss understandably keen to see some progress as he eyes the potential chance to add to his squad in the January transfer window.

Wayne Rooney is urging Derby's administrators to sell to American businessman Chris Kirchner, who is cofounder, chief executive and chairman of software company https://t.co/ahdJAOrLUl, a global logistics technology provider #dcfc — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) December 12, 2021

There are now growing fears amongst the fanbase that the club could go out of existence altogether if a sale isn’t completed in the near future, with the Rams having been crippled financially over the last 18 months or so in addition to the rule breaches that they have encountered along the way.

Quiz: What club did Derby County sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 David Marshall? Cardiff City Hull City Norwich City Wigan Athletic

Kirchner has made no secret of his desire to takeover at Pride Park and is the only party that has stayed the course, with several other names having been mentioned before withdrawing their interest.

Derby are said to owe money to HM Revenue and Customs as well as a long list of creditors including other football clubs and investors MSD Partners, meaning that whoever takes over from Mel Morris will need to get the club’s financial situation in order as soon as possible before preparing for a potential season in Sky Bet League One.