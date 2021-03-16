What is the latest with Charlton Athletic’s managerial situation after Bowyer exit?

It’s been a dramatic week in Sky Bet League One and we’re only at Tuesday, with Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic both seeing managers leave in recent days.

Kenny Jackett left Pompey on Sunday whilst Monday saw the perhaps surprising news that Lee Bowyer was to leave Charlton after three years in charge at the club.

A man that only recently was backing himself to sort the team’s poor home form out, it became clear he perhaps felt it best to let someone else to now have a go and leave with the play-off final back in 2019 as the best memory.

The world keeps spinning, though, with Bowyer already leading a training session at Birmingham City and Johnnie Jackson set to take the reins tonight at least as the Addicks welcome Bristol Rovers to The Valley.

A new manager, whoever that might be, meanwhile, is set to be appointed by the end of this week:

Speaking to talkSPORT earlier on Tuesday, owner Thomas Sandgaard sent his best regards to the departing Bowyer and said that the plan is to get a swift appointment sorted to help with the ongoing rebuild process at the club after what went on ownership-wise for much of 2020.

Indeed, Sandgaard underlined the plan is still to finish in the play-offs this season and said he hopes to get a new man sorted as soon as possible.

He said:

“Hopefully we’ll have things sorted out here before the end of the week.

“I’m very confident that will all be figured out.”

The bookies have Jackson, Danny Cowley and Michael Laudrup installed as the early favourites but time will only tell as to who gets the gig.