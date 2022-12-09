What is the latest with Charlton Athletic new manager hunt after Ben Garner sacking?

Not for the first time in 2022, Charlton Athletic are searching for a new manager.

Despite only taking charge in the summer, Ben Garner was relieved of his duties this week after a poor run of form had seen the Addicks drop to 17th in League One.

Anthony Hayes has been put in caretaker charge following Garner’s sacking but has hardly made an ideal start as Charlton were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two side Stockport County on Wednesday evening.

With the Morecambe game on Saturday postponed, The Valley faithful will be focussing on how the new manager hunt develops.

Potential candidates have been emerging throughout the week, with former Bristol City boss Dean Holden named as an early frontrunner.

It was talkSPORT’s Alex Crook that first named the 43-year-old as an early frontrunner. Holden is available after leaving Stoke City following the sacking of Michael O’Neill but has been linked with coaching roles at both Sheffield United and Brentford.

He appears to be a highly-rated coach but has limited experience in the top job – spending just seven months in charge at Ashton Gate.

Como coach Marc Birchman, who has plenty of coaching experience and played for both Millwall and QPR, has emerged as one of the favourites but would be a leftfield appointment.

Think you know everything about Charlton Athletic? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jack Payne scored this season? 3 4 5 6

Another fairly unheard of candidate is Ian Foster, the current England U20s head coach, with Sky Sports Lyall Thomas reporting that he’s being considered after leading England U19s to success at the Euros earlier this year.

One of the more familiar names linked is former Addicks player Neil Redfearn. The Mirror (07/12, 15:41) has reported that he is in the frame to get the Charlton job but that he also has interest from MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps.

Redfearn knows the EFL, having managed both Leeds United and Rotherham United, and has experience developing young players – two things that the south London club are said to be looking for.

As of yet, it does not seem that the Addicks have moved past the stage of identifying candidates but you’d imagine there will be more developments this weekend.