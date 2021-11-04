What is the latest with Cardiff City’s search for Mick McCarthy’s successor?

Cardiff City remain on the look out for a new manager as things stand with several names still being linked with the club.

Steve Morison remains in caretaker charge and has overseen a 3-3 draw with Stoke City and a 1-0 loss at home to QPR.

Huddersfield Town are up next this weekend and Morison could well be in charge for that one, too, but what is the latest with the managerial search? We take a look now…

Three names appear to be in the running most of all right now with Mike Flynn, Jody Morris and Michael Beale all being linked.

All three would represent a change in approach from recent Cardiff City appointments, especially with none of them boasting any Championship managerial experience.

Flynn, of course, has just left Newport County and did a good job there overall and may well jump at the opportunity to coach higher up, with him naturally well aware of what it would mean to represent Cardiff as a Welshman.

Morris, meanwhile, has been touted as a breakthrough manager after spending time as a coach in the Chelsea youth set-up – a highly rated one at that – and an assistant to Frank Lampard at Derby County and at Stamford Bridge.

Finally, Beale is currently a coach at Rangers, working with Steven Gerrard and helping them to win the title after a long time in Scotland last season. He’s worked as a coach at the likes of Liverpool and could now be ready to take on the number one spot elsewhere.

As things stand, Cardiff do not seem massively close to a new appointment but these are three of the main names getting linked, and we’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Cardiff City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Aaron Ramsey moved from Cardiff City to Arsenal in which year? 2007 2008 2009 2010