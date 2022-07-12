What is the latest with Cameron Archer’s situation at Aston Villa amid QPR links?

After impressing at youth level with Aston Villa and a strong loan spell in the National League, Cameron Archer took a big leap up with a loan spell in the Championship with Preston North End last season.

The forward spent only half the season on loan with Preston but scoring seven goals in 20 appearances made him a popular figure and gained even more attention for him this summer.

Steven Gerrard has assessed the 20-year-old in pre-season this summer but it seems unlikely that he will be part of the first team at Villa Park yet so the boss will be keen to send him out on loan again so he is able to play regular first team football, and continue to develop his game in a first team.

One of the teams credited with interest in the player the summer is QPR whilst Preston had also been said to want the player back this summer.

Speaking at the end of last month, Preston manager Ryan Lowe said he felt as though his side had a good chance at getting the player back for next season.

However, it is also worth considering the fact that new QPR manager Michael Beale served as assistant to Gerrard at Aston Villa.

This could give Rangers a massive boost in their pursuit for the player as he will already have an established relationship with the youngster as well as being well trusted by the staff at his former club to nurture his talents and help him develop further.

As it stands, it’s yet to be seen whether he will have the chance to go out on loan with him currently taking part in pre-season games with Villa.

However, should Gerrard be open to letting his player leave this summer, there is no doubt that QPR will be one of the sides looking to land him.

Therefore, with the Villa link already there and Beale’s side looking to build a side to push for promotion next season, there could be a good possibility of landing the promising forward for next season.