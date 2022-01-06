What is the latest with Callum Styles’ situation at Barnsley amid previous Celtic transfer link?

Barnsley’s Callum Styles has been linked away with a move to Celtic this January transfer window.

The Sun first reported of the Scottish side’s interest in the Barnsley full back in December.

Barnsley have struggled this season since losing manager Valerien Ismael to West Brom.

However, Styles has remained a standout player for the team. Styles has played in 22 of Barnsley’s Championship games this season, starting 21. He has featured the fourth most of any outfield player this campaign, with 1,854 minutes under his belt.

Since the links with Celtic first appeared, Nottingham Forest have been urged to join the discussions over Styles’ future with Barnsley.

Styles spoke up after Barnsley’s recent loss to Blackburn Rovers despite the recent transfer interest, which speaks well on his mindset amid the speculation.

Styles will no doubt want to avoid relegation with Barnsley, but it is hard to see how he would stay with the club if they were to be playing in League One next season.

Styles was also linked with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley in the past, and perhaps those clubs will reignite their interest in the full back.

It is unlikely Brighton will be in the market for a left back, however Burnley may want to make an addition to their squad given their current problems with depth across their squad, as well as their ongoing relegation battle.

Burnley are also under new ownership, who may be looking to make a few statement signings this window.

For now, everything is very quiet where Styles is concerned, but the month is still young and there is plenty of time for one of these clubs to step up their interest in the Barnsley player.