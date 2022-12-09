What is the latest with Callum Paterson’s situation at Sheff Wed amid Hearts transfer talk?

Sheffield Wednesday will be preparing for a busy January window as Darren Moore looks to strengthen his squad for the remainder of the campaign to help their promotion push.

Whilst the focus will be on the few new additions that are needed, there will also be departures and one man who could leave Hillsborough is Callum Paterson.

The versatile Scotsman has been linked with a move to former club Hearts and with his contract expiring in the summer, it’s unclear where his future lies.

Moore has made it clear that he wants to keep Paterson, with his ability to fill different roles and his experience sure to be valuable in the run-on. Yet, the board will recognise that next month is potentially the last chance to get a fee for Paterson.

Ultimately, you would expect a quick decision needs to be made on Paterson and given his contract situation, the 28-year-old is in a situation where he holds a lot of power.

If he can’t agree terms, or fancies a move back north of the border, then you would expect Wednesday to agree to a sale.

Meanwhile, if the Yorkshire outfit want to keep the player, they need to put a suitable offer on the table to give him a decision to make.

In terms of whether he would want to stay, it’s been a frustrating period for Paterson recently as whilst he does feature regularly for Moore, he isn’t often in the XI from the off.

So, this isn’t one that you would expect to drag on for too long, with talks needing to be had between Paterson and the club to decide what’s best.

If Moore doesn’t see a long-term future for him at the club, then a return to Tynecastle shouldn’t be too hard to sort when the window opens.

