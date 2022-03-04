What is the latest with Callum O’Dowda’s contract situation at Bristol City?

Bristol City could be in for a busy summer of transfer activity as Nigel Pearson aims to assemble a squad which is capable of pushing on in the Championship.

Yet whilst the Robins will be hoping to secure the services of some classy operators, they may also have to wave goodbye to a few of their current players.

One of the individuals who is facing an uncertain future at the club is Callum O’Dowda.

There is every chance that the Republic of Ireland international could move on to pastures new following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Birmingham City tomorrow, we have decided to take a closer look at O’Dowda’s contract situation…

O’Dowda’s current contract with Bristol City is set to expire in June but the club do possess an option to extend his stay at Ashton Gate for another 12 months.

Pearson admitted earlier this season that the winger will put himself in a position to earn this aforementioned extension by avoiding injury and maintaining his consistency at Championship level.

Unfortunately for O’Dowda, he has failed to achieve either of the goals that were set out by his boss.

Currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a knee injury, the 26-year-old has struggled for form when he has been fit enough to feature.

In the 20 games that he has played in the Championship during the current campaign, O’Dowda has only managed to score one goal whilst he has yet to provide an assist for a team-mate.

1 of 30 1) How many league appearances has Daniel Bentley made this season? 20 18 16 14

O’Dowda has also been relatively poor whilst in possession of the ball as he is averaging a pass completion rate of 66.1% at this level (as per WhoScored).

Whilst the former Oxford United man has shown in the past that he is capable of competing in the Championship, it could be argued that he may need to leave his current club in order to refresh his career.

Given that he is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.47 in the second-tier, it wouldn’t be a shock if O’Dowda is released by the Robins upon the expiry of his contract if he fails to step up the mark when he is fit enough to feature again for the club.