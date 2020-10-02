What is the latest with Cafu amid Nottingham Forest transfer links?

Nottingham Forest will be hopeful of adding to their squad before the end of the transfer window, after what has been a dismal start to the campaign for the Reds.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have lost each of their first three games of the Championship season, and the Frenchman will be hoping that his new signings can gel sooner rather than later.

One player who has been linked with a move to the City Ground, and could become Forest’s 13th signing of the transfer window, is Olympiacos midfielder Cafu.

Cafu has been heavily linked with a move to the East Midlands, in a potential swap deal involving Tiago Silva.

The latest on Cafu is that, the midfielder is set to arrive in Nottingham next week in order to finalise his move to Forest as per Gerasimos Manolidis.

Silva, meanwhile, is expected to finalise his move to Olympiacos today, having flew over to Athens to complete the formalities of his move.

As for Lamouchi, the Forest boss remained coy on the speculation linking the Reds with a move for Cafu.

Speaking ahead of his side’s home clash with Bristol City this weekend, as per Nottinghamshire Live, he simply said: “I don’t have any information about Cafu right now.”

It does look as if Cafu will be a Forest player sooner rather than later, with yet another fresh face set to arrive on Trentside.

One thing is for sure – Forest need to get their season up and running before it is too late, and they will be looking to score their first goal of the season and secure their first win of the season tomorrow.