What is the latest with Bright Osayi-Samuel ever since leaving QPR?

Bright Osayi-Samuel started his career in England with Blackpool’s academy before graduating to the first team.

He spent two years with the club during which time he racked 79 appearances finding the net five times and assisting on six occasions.

He then moved to Queens Park Rangers where he played regular first team football in the Championship despite still being a teenager. He did well though and managed to make over 100 appearances for QPR as well as scoring 13 goals for the side.

Despite things going well, in January 2021 Osayi-Samuel signed a pre-contract agreement with Turkish side Fenerbahce with the intention of joining the club in summer 2021. However, he ended up joining immediately instead and left QPR in January.

In the remainder of the season, Osayi-Samuel scored once for his new side and has added to that with two more goals so far this season in 28 appearances.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-QPR players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 1) Adel Taarabt Yes No

It looks like the player is enjoying his football out in Turkey. He is fairly active on instagram sharing pictures of him in training and six days ago he posted a video of his assist in a recent game he played.

According to Transfermarkt, Osayi-Samuel’s contract runs until 2025 so it’s not expected that we will see an immediate move for him this summer.

This season he has made 28 appearances so far for his team scoring two goals.

Whilst he is doing well and performing to the standard we are used to seeing him perform to, the midfielder is only 24-years-old. Therefore, if he chooses he wants to progress his career further now is the time.

With that being said, his abrupt exit from QPR and the fact he has security at his new side for a while may be enough to keep the thought of playing football in England again at bay and instead he may try and push to further levels with his current team Fenerbahce.