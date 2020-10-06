What is the latest with Bright Osayi-Samuel and his transfer links with Crystal Palace?

For now, Bright Osayi-Samuel remains a QPR player, but that is something that could well still change between now and the close of the domestic transfer window on the 16th October.

Despite much speculation around the future of the attacker, Osayi-Samuel has started all four of QPR’s Championship games so far this season, scoring in their 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough last month.

However, with time still remaining for clubs within England to do deals with each other, it is possible that Osayi-Samuel could be on the move in the next few days, with Crystal Palace one potential destination.

What’s The Latest?

That Osayi-Samuel is still a QPR now is somewhat surprising in itself, given it was reported back in July that the attacker was travelling to Belgium to hold talks with Club Brugge after they had a £4.7million bid accepted for the attacker.

However, no move ultimately materialised there, with the suggestion being that Osayi-Samuel was holding out for an opportunity to move to emerge to move to the Premier League to emerge.

With no such bids arising, QPR were then said to have moved to reopen contract talks with Osayi-Samuel – whose current deal is set to expire at the end of this season – as they look to secure his future at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But as yet, no new deal has been announced, and it was reported last month that Osayi-Samuel was keen on a move to Crystal Palace, having been linked with the Eagles earlier in the summer.

So far, no concrete interest has emerged from Selhurst Park, although reports over the weekend have now suggested that QPR’s Championship rivals Bournemouth have taken an interest in Osayi-Samuel.

The winger is said to be available for £5million, which is affordable for the Cherries, but could also bring Palace into the equation.

The Premier League club would also surely be able to stump at the funds for that sort of asking price, and with Brentford attacker Said Benrahma’s wage demands supposedly too much for the Eagles, it could be argued they may need to turn their attention elsewhere sooner rather than later.

In Eberechi Eze – already joined from QPR summer – they have someone who could certainly point them in the direction of Osayi-Samuel, while also appealing to the winger himself, meaning it may not be a huge shock, if we were to see Palace make a more solid attempt to bring Osayi-Samuel to Selhurst Park before the window closes.