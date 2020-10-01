What is the latest with Bright Osayi-Samuel amid Rangers transfer links?

The future of QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel continues to remain ‘up in the air’ as we head towards the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

It had previously been reported in early September that Crystal Palace were leading the race to sign the 22-year-old, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in recent seasons.

Osayi-Samuel chipped in with six goals and nine assists in his 40 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side last season, as they finished 13th in the second-tier standings.

It appears as though those strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic being interested in a deal to sign the winger.

Football Insider have now revealed that Rangers are working on a deal to sign Osayi-Samuel on a pre-contract deal in January, with the player keeping his options for the future open at this moment in time.

Rangers are currently sat top of the Scottish Premiership, and will be keen to stop arch rivals Celtic from winning their tenth league title in a row.

But QPR won’t be letting Osayi-Samuel leave the club without a fight, and are believed to be in talks with the midfielder over a potential new contract.

However, with Osayi-Samuel keeping his options open, you have to imagine that he could have had his head turned by a potential move to Steven Gerrard’s side, who are also competing in European competitions this season.

The winger almost signed for Belgian side Club Brugge earlier in the summer transfer window, and he’s been a player that has been attracting significant interest from other clubs.

It remains to be seen as to whether Rangers will make a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Osayi-Samuel on a pre-contract deal though, as we edge closer to the summer transfer window slamming shut later this month.