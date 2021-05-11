What is the latest with Brandon Williams at Man Utd amid transfer links to Norwich City?

Norwich City are now a Premier League team once again after a dominant 2020/21 season in the Championship.

It does feel like the Canaries are a bit of a yo-yo team but they go back to the top flight in a much stronger position, with the likes of Max Aarons and Emi Buendia better players than when they were relegated this time last year.

The club didn’t spend much money last summer to try and strengthen their squad to stay in the division, and that may have cost them in the end, but Daniel Farke will know money needs to be spent to add to his ranks.

One player who has been linked, although he wouldn’t cost much as any deal would be a loan, is Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams.

The Sun reported last week that Norwich were one of a number of clubs who were looking at bringing the 20-year-old in for next season, along with West Ham United and Southampton.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Norwich City – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Kyle Lafferty? Yes No

Williams has only made two Premier League appearances this season but will make his third this evening as he’s starting against Leicester City for the Red Devils, and his playing time is a far cry from his 17 top flight outings last season.

The links to Norwich make sense – we’ve seen Williams mostly play at left-back but his strongest foot is his right and he can also play on that side of the pitch too, and with the continuous links of Max Aarons moving to other clubs then Williams could perhaps fill that void for a season.

The left-back position looks to be locked down by the permanent addition of Dimitris Giannoulis, but should Aarons be cashed in on, Williams would be a suitable replacement.