What is the latest with Blackpool’s transfer situation amid lack of activity?

Championship side Blackpool are yet to make a signing this window, perhaps understandable considering their managerial change this summer.

Michael Appleton only took charge of the Seasiders during the middle stages of last month – but despite his late arrival – he is determined not to rush to bring players in.

Arguably, the second-tier outfit are in need of targeting four positions this summer: their central defence, right-back position, central midfield and the wing department.

At centre-back, they have already been linked with Charlie Cresswell and Daniel Ballard, but the duo have secured moves to Millwall and Sunderland since then and that has forced Appleton’s side to take a look at potential alternatives.

The right-back spot is another position they have seemingly looked to address with Brentford’s Fin Stevens being linked with a move to Bloomfield Road recently, though Reading and Swansea City are also interested.

With Aaron Hickey’s move to the English capital now finalised, this is a potential deal that could still happen, even with the need to beat off their league rivals if they are to win the race for the talented teenager.

In midfield, they have been needing to find an alternative to Ebou Adams in recent times, with the former Forest Green Rovers midfielder opting to join Cardiff City instead of the Seasiders.

Free agent Dor Peretz has emerged as a potential option for Appleton’s side – but they could face a considerable battle with Hull City for his signature and with Acun Ilicali seemingly willing to spend this summer – they may find it difficult to secure an agreement ahead of the Tigers.

At this point, it looks as though a deal for Morgan Rogers may be the closest to being completed at this stage, with the Seasiders confident of getting this deal over the line.

Appleton and Rogers worked well together during the 2020/21 campaign at Lincoln City and with the prospect of more first-team football on offer at Bloomfield Road than there was at the Vitality Stadium last season, it would be a no-brainer for all parties for this deal to be finalised.