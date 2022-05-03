What is the latest with Blackburn Rovers’ search for Mowbray replacement?

Amid what looks set to be a busy summer for Blackburn Rovers, one key decision for the club to make, looks set to be the identity of their new manager.

Although the Ewood Park side have yet to officially announce the departure of current boss Tony Mowbray, it seems a change in the dugout is inevitable.

With his contract set to expire at the end of this season, which is now less than a week away, Mowbray has admitted that he has yet to hold any talks with the club about extending his deal.

As a result, the 58-year-old has now admitted that as far as he is concerned, he will be leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Can you get 18/18 on this quiz about the Tony Mowbray era at Blackburn?

1 of 18 In what month did Blackburn appoint Tony Mowbray as manager? January 2017 February 2017 March 2017 April 2017

Indeed, speculation is now growing as to just who might take over from Mowbray as Rovers manager, from the start of next season.

According to reports from Alan Nixon in The Sun, one option is Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth.

A boyhood Blackburn fan, Ainsworth is said to be on the list of potential options to replace Mowbray at Ewood, and although the club are apparently reluctant to pay compensation for a new boss, they would supposedly be willing to do so for Ainsworth.

However, it is thought that Blackburn are keen to make a quick appointment, which could affect things with regards to Ainsworth, given his Wycombe side are involved in the League One play-offs, the final of which is almost three weeks.

One other apparent option is Daniel Farke. The German is out of work having left Krasnodar earlier this year without taking charge of a single game with the Russian club.

It is now claimed that the 45-year-old, who is a two-time Championship promotion winner with Norwich, is interested in the role at Blackburn, and could be in contention for an interview with the Lancashire club.

Elsewhere, reports from Football Insider have suggested that Phillip Cocu is high up on the list of candidates to take over from Mowbray, with the Dutchman having been out of work since leaving Derby with the Rams bottom of the second-tier back in November 2020.

It seems therefore, that while Blackburn may be hoping for a swift decision, there is still much for the club to consider, before they can decide who will be replacing Mowbray as manager from next season.