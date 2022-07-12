What is the latest with Birmingham City’s takeover situation amid Laurence Bassini talk?

Birmingham City will be hoping that their ongoing takeover saga is completed and out of the way ahead of the new Championship campaign.

The Blues begin the new season away to Luton Town in just under three weeks, with the uncertainty around the club’s immediate future hindering their progress in the transfer market.

Welcoming two loans in thus far, in the form of Przemyslaw Placheta and Dion Sanderson, more business will likely be conducted before the end of the month’s opening day fixture.

Birmingham have also had to contend with a late enough managerial change, with the Blues parting company with Lee Bowyer at the start of the month, in what has been a hectic start to the month for all those associated with the club

John Eustace has subsequently taken charge at St Andrew’s and will be striving to assemble a squad at Birmingham that can be more competitive in the Championship this time around and surpass last season’s 20th placed finish.

The latest update in Laurence Bassini’s attempted takeover of the Midlands club is from his interview with Simon Jordan and Jim White on talkSPORT, and as detailed by Birmingham Live, with the conversation heating up.

Bassini claims he has sent £30 million to the lawyer, which will act as an initial fund as he intends to invest a more hefty fee once the takeover is completed.

During the interview, Bassini outlined how he wants intends to pump in “another £70m-£80m to £100m” and hopes to win the league next season with the Blues.

It remains to be seen how Bassini’s takeover of the club progresses as the Championship season edges closer to its start date, with the 52-year-old losing his period of exclusivity as a result of the time it has taken thus far.

During Friday’s interview, Bassini stated that he expects the deal to go through within a week or two of that date.