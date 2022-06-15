What is the latest with Bernd Leno’s situation at Arsenal as Fulham plot move?

Promoted side Fulham are in talks to recruit Arsenal shot-stopper Bernd Leno, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The German is currently second in the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer, with the ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper’s arrival initially being met by mixed social media reaction.

However, Ramsdale has managed to silence his critics and force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans at the same time – and looks set to be the Premier League side’s first-choice option between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

This provides 30-year-old Leno with a potentially bleak future in the English capital and has just one year left on his current deal.

As well as this, US international Matt Turner is set to officially arrive at Mikel Arteta’s side at the start of next month, potentially pushing the German out of the matchday squad altogether next term.

According to The Athletic, 20-year-old Karl Hein is likely to step in to become Arteta’s third-choice option in the goalkeeping department following the expiration of his loan spell at Reading, where he initially impressed before suffering a season-ending injury.

That leaves Leno surplus to requirements in the English capital, though he could be offered an escape route to Craven Cottage with multiple outlets including 90min confirming Marco Silva’s side’s interest in his services, with Newcastle United also thought to be keeping tabs on his current situation.

Making just eight competitive appearances for the Gunners last term after previously being their number one, with four of these displays coming in the top flight, he will be hoping to play more regularly during the 2022/23 campaign and beyond.

Although a deal is yet to be agreed at this stage, talks are set to resume when the 30-year-old returns from his holiday and in good news for the Cottagers, the shot-stopper is keen to remain in London which could put Silva’s side in pole position to secure his services.