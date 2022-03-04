What is the latest with Ben Osborn’s contract situation at Sheffield United?

Ben Osborn has been a regular in the Sheffield United team over the last few seasons but his time at Bramall Lane could soon be coming to an end.

The player has a deal with the Blades that is set to finish at the end of the campaign and unless Paul Heckingbottom offers the 27-year-old some fresh terms, he could be on the hunt for a new team in the summer.

Osborn remains a decent option for Sheffield United even in the Championship, making 21 league appearances so far this season. He’s on track to surpass his total for the last two seasons with the Blades but injuries have hampered his chances of getting more games under his belt.

The player has also had just 13 starts in the second tier this year and it begs the question of whether or not, despite his usefulness in the side, the Blades will decide to stick with him or allow him to move on at the end of the season.

So, as things stand, what is the latest with his contract situation?

Right now, news is not forthcoming over a new deal for Osborn. He’s previously made it clear that this campaign is an important one for him as he looks to play his way into a regular starting berth and earn a new contract.

However, even with plenty of minutes under his belt and a fair few starts, he still hasn’t been offered any new terms with his current side. With the January window having passed too – and the player still on the books at Bramall Lane – it means he will either be allowed to leave for free in the summer or that a new deal will be placed on the table for him before then.

There are plenty who will be hoping it is the latter option, as Osborn has racked up over 50 appearances in the league for Sheffield United in total since his move and has impressed along the way. He’s managed his best goal contribution tally for the Blades too this campaign and with the player still at arguably the peak of his career, it might be a bad move to move him on.

Whether he stays or goes could depend on how he gets on for the rest of the season then and how he fares with injuries. It could also depend on whether Paul Heckingbottom is able to lead his side out of the division or not.

For now though, his future remains unclear – and there is no new offer on the table to keep the player at Bramall Lane.