What is the latest with Ben Godfrey amid Everton and Fulham transfer links?

Everton and Fulham have had contrasting starts to their seasons so far in the Premier League but they appear to have one thing in common right now; interest in Ben Godfrey.

Whilst Everton are one of the pace-setters, Fulham are pointless and in need of defensive recruitments before the end of the transfer window by the looks of things.

And, according to Football Insider, the pair are interested in signing the Norwich City centre-half.

On Fulham’s interest, Football Insider claims that the Lilywhites have already made an approach for the player but this has been rebuffed by Norwich.

The Yellows do not want to sell the player this transfer window as they look to get straight back into the Premier League and you can understand that with the quality that he has.

However, whilst we wait to see if Fulham up the ante, there is a good chance Everton are ready to put a cat amongst the pigeons with a big bid.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are ready to launch a bid between £20m and £25m for the player as Carlo Ancelotti looks to complete his transfer window jigsaw in the final days of the market.

The Toffees have made some impressive signings so far and are looking good with three wins from three in the Premier League but there does appear an opening for another centre-half to join the club.

They could be about to make a concerted effort for Godfrey, then, and it remains to be seen if Fulham can match them and if Norwich can hold firm.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Everton midfielders?

1 of 10 Who is this ex-Everton midfielder? (right) Idrissa Gueye Magaye Gueye Shani Tarashaj Henry Onyekuru