What is the latest with Ben Brereton Diaz’s situation at Blackburn as Brighton and Leeds circle?

With many Premier League clubs actively looking for a new forward in the January transfer window, attentions will no doubt turn to one of the Championship’s biggest success stories this season in Ben Brereton Diaz.

The 22-year-old has fired in the goals for Blackburn Rovers during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 20 goals in 25 outings for the Lancashire side, who currently sit in 2nd position in the table as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

Brereton’s goal tally this season surpasses anything he’s done in the past for both Rovers and Nottingham Forest, with just 17 league goals in his career before the start of the current campaign.

It appears that a call-up to the Chile national team over the summer has been the catalyst for the forward’s success and naturally he was going to attract transfer interest this month with officially less than six months left on his contract.

Rovers have a one-year extension that they will no doubt trigger following the transfer window if he does not leave and they cannot tie him down to an extended contract, but Premier League clubs are circling.

Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion and Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have recently been linked to making a move for Brereton, per iNews, but what is Blackburn’s current stance?

In what may come as a potential surprise to Rovers fans, the club’s owners, the Venkys – who have been criticised over the years for their business dealings at Ewood Park – are unwilling to sell any of the club’s key players, according to a report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (04/01, 10:52).

That includes not cashing in on Brereton, with the India-based Venkys wanting to give manager Tony Mowbray the best possible chance of securing promotion to the Premier League and presumably securing their previous investments back.

Unless a quite simply ridiculous offer circa-£20 million or perhaps even more arrives at Ewood Park for the Chilean international then it can be expected that he will remain with Blackburn until at least the end of the season.