What is the latest with Ben Brereton-Diaz’s situation at Blackburn amid Leeds United talk?

After 22 goals for Blackburn Rovers last season, and with his rapid emergence on the international scene with Chile, Ben Brereton-Diaz was always going to attract plenty of attention this summer.

Now it seems as though interest in the striker is starting to step up to another level, with reports from Football Insider claiming that Leeds United scouted Brereton-Diaz during Blackburn’s friendly with Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.

That is something that will no doubt once again throw the 23-year-old’s situation at Ewood Park into the spotlight, and we’ve taken a look at the latest regarding that, right here.

The first encouraging thing from a Leeds perspective, is Brereton-Diaz’ contract situation at Blackburn.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on the Chile international’s contract with Rovers, meaning this could be the Lancashire club’s last chance to receive a fee for the forward.

With that in mind, Leeds may feel that a decent bid could secure the services of Brereton-Diaz, with reports suggesting that Rovers will accept a fee in the region of £20million for the sale of the striker.

Indeed, speaking in the wake of that friendly with Accrington, new Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted that interest in Brereton-Diaz from elsewhere is not surprising given his recent form.

The Dane also appeared to suggest that the player’s contract situation means there is no guarantee he will be at Ewood Park next season, which may further encourage clubs such as Leeds.

However, it is worth noting that Leeds may not have it all their own way with any pursuit of Brereton-Diaz they embark on this summer.

Premier League rivals West Ham, as well as a number of European clubs have also been credited with an interest in the Blackburn striker.

As a result, given that interest there is in him, and the contract situation he finds himself in at Blackburn, there could be quite the battle for the signing of Brereton-Diaz over the next few weeks.