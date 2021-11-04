What is the latest with Barnsley’s search for Markus Schopp’s successor?

Barnsley are searching for a new manager once again after dispensing of the services of Markus Schopp this week – and it looks as though they’re doing just fine without him already.

After losing seven matches on the bounce and only winning one of his first 15 league games in charger, the former Austria international was sacked on Monday after he proved not to be the right fit following Valerien Ismael’s move to West Brom in June.

One person who is in the Ismael mould though is Joseph Laumann, who was an assistant of the Frenchman during his time at Oakwell and he took caretaker charge last night as the Tykes ran out 2-1 victors against Derby County.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Barnsley’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year was Neil Redfearn born? 1963 1964 1965 1966

Will he end up taking permanent charge? It’s always a possibility but it also seems like other names have already been considered and sounded out as being Schopp’s potential successor.

It was reported on Tuesday that Chris Wilder was top of the list of the club to take charge, but it seemed to be more based on betting odds than anything substantiated.

Then more names started to come out of the hat – the Yorkshire Post revealed that Fulham assistant coach Luis Boa Morte – once a Premier League player – has already been considered by the Tykes board and the former Portugal international has also been linked with Cardiff and Charlton.

The Daily Mail then threw Rotherham United manager Paul Warne’s name into the ring – he is another one that has been linked with Cardiff as well but he is getting more noticed for his good work with the Millers.

Ex-Newport County manager Michael Flynn’s name has also appeared as well as Uwe Rosler, who last managed Fortuna Dusseldorf of Germany and has experience in England with Leeds, Brentford and Wigan Athletic amongst other clubs.

We are no closer to finding out who may take charge of Barnsley after Schopp but they have a whole international break coming up to make their decision – although the sooner the better so the new head coach can implement their ideas.