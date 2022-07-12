What is the latest with Arijanet Muric’s situation at Man City amid strong Burnley links?

It has been a summer of upheaval at Burnley following the appointment of Vincent Kompany as manager.

The Clarets spent six seasons in the top flight but are now back in the Championship following relegation last May.

Since their fate was sealed with defeat to Newcastle United, the likes of Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope have all departed Turf Moor.

The exit of their key man between the sticks has seen the club linked with a possible move for Manchester City’s Arijanet Muric.

There is currently no agreement between the two clubs, but Burnley are keen to sign the 23-year old this summer.

Talks are currently ongoing with the Premier League champions as Kompany looks to his former club for solutions in the transfer market.

Burnley face competition from Adana Demirspor in the race to earn the signing of the Kosovo international.

The club is looking to bring the goalkeeper back to the first team having spent last season there on loan.

Muric initially signed for City back in 2015 and has made five appearances in the first team squad since then.

All of those appearances have come in the League Cup, but he has also gone out on loan to the likes of Nottingham Forest in 2019-20, as well as Demirspor.

Burnley have already added three players to Kompany’s squad this summer, including one from City.

CJ Egan-Reilly arrived from Pep Guardiola’s side, with Scott Twine and Luke McNally signing from MK Dons and Oxford United respectively.

Given the absence of Pope from the club, the addition of a goalkeeper is seen as a crucial move that is needed for the first team squad.

It has also been reported that the Clarets are looking to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from the reigning champions of English football.