What is the latest with Anthony Glennon’s situation at Grimsby Town amid Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday links?

A fledging EFL talent has been linked with a move up the pyramid in the past week, with Grimsby Town left-back Anthony Glennon attracting attention from elsewhere.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old is wanted by Championship duo Hull City and Sunderland, as well as League One sleeping giants Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the January transfer window.

All three clubs are believed to have been watching the defender in action as the mid-season market edges closer to being open, however the Mariners are in a strong position as Glennon is under contract at Blundell Park until 2024.

Having spent time on loan at the club in 2020, Glennon returned to Grimsby on a permanent basis this summer following his release from Burnley and has appeared 16 times so far this season in all competitions, scoring twice and racking up six assists.

When it comes to a potential mid-season move for Glennon though, in Sheffield Wednesday’s case especially it could be wishful thinking.

Owls boss Darren Moore has already played down the potential of a swoop for the youngster, stating that he has heard nothing that would suggest Glennon is a January target, but that does not mean club scouts haven’t been monitoring his progress in the fourth tier.

Wednesday though may not even be in a position to be able to afford the price that Grimsby would no doubt want from their left-sided player, with Paul Hurst’s side able to command a decent price for a player who is not out of contract for another year-and-a-half.

A Championship move would be more appealing to Glennon, although the strength of both Hull and Sunderland’s interest is currently unknown.

Left-back though is an area that both of those clubs could look to strengthen in a couple of months time though, especially the Tigers who are currently having to play Jacob Greaves out of position on the left-hand side of their back four due to injury issues.

Sunderland could be looking at that area as well with continued speculation that Dennis Cirkin is being eyed up by Brentford, as well as his former club Tottenham Hotspur who inserted a buy-back clause in the deal to send him to the Stadium of Light last year.

For now though, all Glennon can do is continue impressing and racking up goal contributions – if that happens then a rise up the ranks is all-but inevitable.