What is the latest with Andre Green amid QPR transfer links?

Queens Park Rangers have had a busy transfer window so far and there seems every chance that they are not done yet when it comes to signing players by the sounds of recent reports.

The Hoops may have lost Ebere Eze but they have also made some good signings with the likes of Rob Dickie and Lyndon Dykes and now Mark Warburton will be looking to have a good season.

He doesn’t appear ready to stop looking for ways to improve the squad, though, with Football Insider reporting that Andre Green is of interest to the R’s.

Green left Aston Villa earlier in the summer as a free agent and has been looking for a club ever since.

According to the report, several Championship sides are looking at him, with him spending time in the second tier in the past with the likes of Preston and Charlton on loan, as well as with Villa.

However, in a boost to QPR’s hopes of signing him, the report reckons that they are currently in the driving seat for the winger, with them opening initial talks over a switch to W12.

At 22-years-old, he’s still a young footballer and it is clear that that is what Mark Warburton has tried to bring into the club a fair amount during his spell in west London.

He can play in several positions across the front three, too, so if he does arrive you feel as though it could well be a decent signing, particularly on a free.

