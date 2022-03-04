What is the latest with Alfie Mawson’s contract situation at Fulham?

Fulham centre-back Alfie Mawson signed a four-year contract on his arrival at Craven Cottage back in 2018, joining from Swansea City for a fee believed to be in the region of £20m.

He was one of several high-profile moves to happen that summer with the Cottagers’ board fully backing then-manager Slavisa Jokanovic after seeing him guide the current second-tier side to promotion via the play-offs.

Mawson’s side Swansea had recently been relegated at the time of his transfer – and after signing for such a sizeable fee – he looked set to be a key first-teamer in the English capital for years to come.

Unfortunately, injuries have proven to be a real barrier to success, appearing in all 38 league games in his last season at the Swans during the 2017/18 campaign but never really playing as regularly since.

He even failed to improve his fortunes last term when he was loaned out to Bristol City, making just 11 league appearances for the Robins, suffering two serious knee injuries during his time at Ashton Gate and eventually being recalled in February last year.

Fast forward to this season – and he’s effectively fourth in the pecking order with regular starters Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo comfortably ahead of him and Michael Hector also a fierce competitor – with the Jamaican ready to deputise in any potential future Ream and Adarabioyo absence.

In fairness to Mawson, he has managed to remain ahead of Terence Kongolo in Marco Silva’s plans with the Dutchman not being able to get up to a sufficient fitness level following his return from a long-term absence.

Silva has even admitted the 28-year-old may need to move elsewhere in the summer if he fails to appear more regularly in the next couple of months, potentially leaving a space open for Mawson as the 44-year-old weighs up who to retain and who to release in the summer with a Premier League return now looking likely.

Amid interest from Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers in January, his current side fought to retain the ex-Swansea man but it remains to be seen whether their stance on him remains the same with his contract expiring in the summer.

The Cottagers don’t seem to hold an option to trigger a one-year extension on his deal, something they do have with defensive competitor Hector.

And in the end, that could potentially see the latter stay and the former leave in the summer, leaving Mawson to discuss terms with other clubs ahead of his next career move.