What is the latest with Alfie Doughty as Celtic transfer links continue?

Charlton Athletic suffered a disappointing end to a week of jubilation on Sunday as Lincoln City beat them 2-0 in rather controversial circumstances in League One.

The offside opener for the Imps was a shocker but, in fairness, in the second half the Addicks didn’t really do enough to get back into the game and Lee Bowyer will now be looking to use Thomas Sandgaard’s backing to get some more deals done and, crucially, avoid exits for key men too.

Alfie Doughty, then, is one player he’ll be eager to keep hold of but, right now, the speculation is continuing around the young Addicks man.

Celtic have been heavily linked with the player and have already had bids turned away by Charlton for not being good enough but, according to the Daily Record, the Hoops will return with one final bid for the player.

Of course, it remains to be seen how much it improves on the deals that they have already put forward and turned away but, with Sandgaard’s backing now in mind, you’d think Charlton are well placed to keep the Bhoys at bay.

Indeed, Lee Bowyer has recently said that even without Sandgaard the club was looking to keep hold of key men and now their resolve should only be strengthened.

He commented via the South London Press:

“Clubs will still make offers – I have no doubt in that.

“We were never going to accept an offer that we didn’t see the value of the player.

“So nothing has changed on those lines. Obviously, if the right offer came in and financially it would be good business for the football club then it doesn’t matter what player, you have to look at the situation and see if it is the right deal for the club.

“Thomas is here now and he has said ‘no-one is for sale’. But we were saying that before. The most important thing is we’ve got financial stability and we don’t have to sell. Whereas people before, I believe, were trying to take advantage of how weak we were.

“Now they will realise we’re not so weak anymore, so the price will definitely have to be right.”

Celtic, then, are going to have to cough up some decent money by the sounds of things but whether they do remains to be seen.

Either way, we appear to be getting near to the end of this saga now.

