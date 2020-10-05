What is the latest with Alfie Doughty and Celtic as 11pm transfer deadline looms?

Celtic are not expected to sign Alfie Doughty from Charlton Athletic before tonight’s deadline, although that doesn’t mean the player won’t end up at Parkhead in the future.

The 20-year-old has impressed down the left-flank for the Addicks in the past 18 months and his form has caught the eye of the Scottish champions.

Bringing in a left wing-back as competition for Greg Taylor has been a priority for Neil Lennon in this window and there was a feeling that Doughty could do just that and maybe earn a place in the XI.

But, they’ve seen two bids rejected for the youngster by the Londoners and are now seemingly close to signing Uruguayan international Diego Laxalt on a season-long loan from AC Milan.

That will seemingly end Doughty’s chances of joining Celtic this month but the Herald have claimed that the Glasgow giants are likely to return for Doughty in the January window – when they will be able to sign the player on a pre-contract agreement.

Given his age, that means Charlton will receive a fee for their academy graduate, although the size of that would be determined at a later date.

However, a lot can change between now and then, so it’s not guaranteed that Doughty will be playing north of the border next year. Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has stated that an English club have also shown a strong interest in the player and the League One side, who are now under new ownership, would love to tie Doughty down on a long-term contract.