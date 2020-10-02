What is the latest with Alex Pritchard amid Huddersfield exit talk?

The clock is ticking when it comes to transfers with the end of the summer window drawing ever closer and there remain a few loose ends as far as Huddersfield Town are concerned.

West Bromwich Albion’s long-standing interest in striker Karlan Grant will need a resolution but he isn’t the only player linked with a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Despite featuring regularly under Carlos Corberan in the first few weeks of the 2020/21 campaign, Alex Pritchard appears to have caught the eye of some of his former employers.

Both Brentford and Norwich City, the two clubs where he enjoyed arguably his finest spells as a player, have been touted with an interest in the 27-year-old playmaker.

TEAMtalk reported on the 19th of September that the Championship duo were both keen, indicating that £6 million would be the likely fee.

Reports since have indicated that Norwich may not be keen to see him return after the circumstances in which he left to join the Terriers.

Despite the speculation, Pritchard has remained very much a part of Corberan’s plans and has played every minute in the Championship so far – which would suggest the Spaniard has no plans to let him go.

A move to Brentford or Norwich has not materialised in the few weeks since the original reports but with Todd Cantwell and Said Benrahma both linked with Premier League moves, there is a chance that there could be a domino effect that would see one of the two clubs move for Pritchard as a replacement their departed player.

With a few weeks left before the EFL transfer deadline, this one remains uncertain.