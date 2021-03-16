What is the latest with Alex Neil’s situation at Preston North End as Celtic talk lingers?

It’s going to be a very busy summer for Celtic, as the Glasgow giants look to appoint a new manager who will be tasked with wrestling the Scottish Premiership title back from Rangers.

Neil Lennon’s exit from Parkhead was finally confirmed last month, with his assistant John Kennedy taking over until the end of the season.

Given the circumstances, it’s highly unlikely the former player will land the job permanently, even with a remarkable run from now until May. That’s because it seems clear Celtic need a major overhaul, which will include a new figure from the outside coming in.

And, one man who has been loosely suggested for the job is Preston’s Alex Neil.

Having made his name as a manager with Hamilton in Scotland, before moving down south and taking Norwich to the Premier League, Neil has a decent reputation in the game, even if the past few years have been frustrating at Deepdale.

From the perspective of the Championship club, they will expect Neil to stay. Some supporters are annoyed at the lack of progress that has been made this season, but a busy January window suggests the 39-year-old still retains the backing of the hierarchy.

Attention will already have turned to the summer, as more new additions are needed is Neil is to build a squad capable of challenging for the top six.

The appeal of Celtic means Neil would surely jump at the chance to move if an offer came in, but the reality is they are still months away from making a decision themselves.

Not only are the Hoops looking for a new boss, they also want a director of football, who will surely have a say in who the next head coach is.

So, this is not something that is imminent by any means, and we will get a clearer direction of the way Celtic are heading when they do make that senior appointment. Either way, it’s hard to see Neil being offered the chance to return to Scotland this summer.

