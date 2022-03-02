What is the latest with Alessio Da Cruz ever since leaving Sheffield Wednesday?

25-year-old attacking player Alessio Da Cruz has had a frustrating time in his footballing career so far.

After spending three years in the youth set-up at Dutch club Twente, he graduated into the first team. However, he only made three appearances before getting sold on.

After spells of varying lengths with Jong Twente, Dordrecht and Novara, Da Cruz made a permanent move to Parma in 2018.

However, Da Cruz was not able to push on and break into the first team the way that he had hoped.

Firstly he was sent out on loan to Serie B Spezia before another loan spell at Ascoli. Ascoli did have an option to buy but decided not to take the player permanently so the attacker found himself back at Parma.

Quiz: Are these 19 Sheffield Wednesday facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Genuine or fake: Sheffield Wednesday were founded over 140 years ago! Genuine Fake

His next move came in England when he joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from January 2020 until the end of the season. His move to the Owls went alright and he made 15 appearances for them in the Championship. However, Wednesday boss at the time, Garry Monk, was not convinced enough to make the move permanent.

Since his time with Sheffield Wednesday, Da Cruz has had another two loan spells away from Parma with Dutch club Groningen and Santos Laguna.

Da Cruz isn’t very active on social media but he seemed to be enjoying his football with Santos Laguna sharing an Instagram post with the caption “No better feeling.” alongside a picture of him scoring. However, his time at Santos Laguna was cut short and he returned to his parent club once more.

In January, he found himself going out on another loan this time returning to Italy and he is currently with Vicenza. According to Transfermarkt, Vicenza have an option to buy the player at the end of the season but given he is yet to make an appearance for his new loan side, it seems likely that he will be heading back to Parma again in summer.