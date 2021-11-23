What is the latest with Aleksandar Mitrovic at Fulham amid Villareal transfer interest?

Aleksandar Mitrovic has started this Championship season in fine form in front of goal, netting 21 times in his opening 18 games for The Cottagers.

The Serbian forward did not get too much joy out of the Premier League last time out, but he is certainly making his mark in the lower division.

Consistently starring for The Cottagers this season, Mitrovic has caught the attention at Villarreal, as per a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, with the east coast club currently operating around mid-table in La Liga.

Mitrovic’s contract at Craven Cottage does not expire until 2026 and the report states that a €16 million fee is being discussed at present.

It remains to be seen how highly Fulham value their talisman at, and if Villarreal’s immediate interest will persist.

Fulham will be hopeful of keeping their star man at Craven Cottage in what remains of this season and beyond, with The Cottagers striving towards becoming a Premier League club once again.

Mitrovic is also bearing down on the most Championship goals in a single season, with the prolific forward already just 10 away from the record that Ivan Toney set last season.

Fulham find themselves nine points clear of West Brom in third, and whilst they are making excellent strides towards securing top-flight football again, the departure of Mitrovic could leave a damaging effect on their chances of succeeding in their ultimate ambition.

Mitrovic undoubtedly has the ability and mindset thrive in La Liga, but Fulham would try and complicate a Villarreal move for their star striker.