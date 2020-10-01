What is the latest with Albert Adomah amid QPR and Cardiff City transfer links?

Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah has this week been linked with a move away from the City Ground.

After bringing in 12 new players this transfer window, the priority for Forest will be to get players off the books before the transfer deadline is upon us.

Adomah is one of many fringe players currently out of favour at the City Ground under Sabri Lamouchi, and a departure looks to be on the cards before the end of the transfer window.

TEAMtalk are reporting that Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City are interested in signing Adomah before the window closes, as his future at the City Ground hands in the balance.

After finding game time hard to come by under Lamouchi last term, the 32-year-old joined Cardiff on loan in January, making nine appearances and helping the Bluebirds reach the play-offs.

The winger was controversially recalled by Forest, though, with Cardiff challenging them for a place in the top-six right up until the end of the campaign.

TEAMtalk, though, claim that a move to QPR would be a “dream” one for Adomah, who grew up in Lambeth and supported the West London club as a young boy.

The R’s are reportedly readying an offer for the experienced wide-man, however at the moment, an offer is yet to be tabled for the player who is out of contract at Forest next summer.

It remains to be seen whether Adomah’s future lies beyond this month, but with clubs starting to circle, it is unlikely that Forest will stand in the way of a potential departure.