What is the latest update with Ryan Edmondson at Leeds United as Bradford City circle?

Bradford City are plotting a second raid on Leeds United this month, with the Bantams looking to add Ryan Edmondson’s signature on the back of landing Jordan Stevens on loan.

Leeds have seen Edmondson score two goals and play in the Europa League during his loan spell with Aberdeen, but he’s now heading back to West Yorkshire.

He won’t be kicking around at Elland Road for long, though, with another loan move on the horizon.

Now, it appears that Bradford are willing to offer the 19-year-old a chance to stay local with a loan move to Valley Parade.

What is the latest?

Edmondson has left Aberdeen, he’s confirmed that much over on social media.

The Yorkshire Evening Post are also reporting that a second loan move this season is not a million miles away either.

Interest from Bradford is there, but the Bantams face competition in the race to sign the striker.

It’s claimed that two other clubs in Scotland are interested in a deal for Edmondson after seeing him at Aberdeen, whilst Bradford face domestic competition in the form of clubs in League One and Two.

Waiting on further clarity of Edmondson’s move isn’t going to take long.

The YEP’s report is rather blunt in the fact they state Edmondson is back in Yorkshire now, ‘but will soon be heading out again’.

We await to see if Bradford get their hands on Edmondson to go with fellow Leeds loanees, Stevens and Bryce Hosannah.

Quiz: These 15 players have played for both Leeds United and Bradford City – True or false?

1 of 15 Oli McBurnie has played for both clubs? True False