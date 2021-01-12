What is the latest update with Michael Olise at Reading as Aston Villa, Arsenal, Leeds queue up?

Michael Olise continues to be linked with a move away from Reading this month, with the Royals starlet having lit up the Championship with his showings for the Berkshire outfit this term, underlining his reputation as one of the EFL’s best young talents.

Aston Villa are said to be the latest Premier League club to have registered an interest in pursuing a move for the young playmaker, with the Daily Mail reporting that Dean Smith is eyeing a double swoop for the teenager and David Brooks as the Premier League outfit seek to recruit younger players.

Villa’s interest only adds to that of Leeds United and Arsenal, with speculation over a move away from the Madejski Stadium only accelerating after the player apparently removed any link to Reading from his Instagram profile.

Olise is said to meet the profile of the type of player that Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring into Elland Road this month according to the Athletic , with the youngster offering a wealth of creativity which could get the best out of the likes of Patrick Bamford up top for the Whites.

Arsenal have also been serially linked with a move for the player, with Football Insider even going as far to state that the Gunners are one of a number of top flight clubs that could seek to activate the player’s reported £8 million release clause, with Reading said to be resigned to losing one of their prized assets this month.

Other interest has also been mooted from other clubs both in England and abroad with even Italian giants AC Milan said to be amongst the French youth international’s admirers as he appears to be edging closer and closer to the exit door this January.