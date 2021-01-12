What is the latest update with Bright Osayi-Samuel at QPR as clubs reportedly queue up?

Queens Park Rangers have already dipped into the transfer window this month with the addition of Charlie Austin and it seems likely there could be more on the horizon.

Jordy de Wijs is a player who looks set to arrive on loan in the current market but what about potential outgoings at the Hoops as well before the deadline?

Certainly, Bright Osayi-Samuel is a man whose future remains well up in the air at the moment as he is yet to sign a new contract and, with six months left on his current deal, he is free to enter pre-contract negotiations with clubs outside England.

That said, the likes of Rangers and Celtic in Scotland, as well as Turkish side Fenerbahce, are the latest to have been linked with him, with Football Insider pressing hard that the trio are interested – though it is the latter who are apparently leading the race.

Even so, we’ve seen such speculation around the winger time and again in recent months – he’s also been touted to sign a new contract several times – and so until something definite happens, it seems rather futile to keep guessing in this situation.

Certainly, manager Mark Warburton appears less than fussed about things, recently laughing off the rumours.

He said, via West London Sport:

“Apparently he’s going to Celtic and Fenerbahce and Rangers as well. I hope he’s got a good passport.

“It’s all rumours and it keeps the media going. My only concern is Bright working hard, training well and performing well.”

Certainly, the winger has been a regular in the Hoops’ side this season and it is clear that Warburton is happy with the way the player is approaching his work and matches.

Until we hear otherwise, he is a QPR player at least for this season and the Hoops will be determined to use the second half of the campaign to show him his future remains in W12 for now.