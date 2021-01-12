What is the latest update with Ben Whiteman amid Nottingham Forest, QPR and Preston eye deals?

Doncaster’s Ben Whiteman is a man in-demand this month, after his outstanding performances in League One over the past few years.

The energetic midfielder has scored five goals and registered four assists in the current campaign, which has prompted serious interest to emerge from several Championship outfits.

Preston, QPR and Nottingham Forest are all thought to be monitoring the 24-year-old, and here we outline the latest on his transfer situation.

What is the latest?

There has actually been a significant development in this transfer tussle today, with Football Insider stating that Preston have agreed a fee with Rovers for the player.

The third-tier side were holding out for over £1.5m for their star man, with North End’s original offer falling short.

However, the fresh update suggests the two clubs have come to an agreement, meaning Whiteman will now hold talks with Alex Neil’s side to finalise the move.

That’s not to say this transfer race is over, even if Preston are clear favourites.

QPR and Forest will now be forced to act if they want to land the ex-Sheffield United man, so it will be interesting to see if they put up a rival bid in the coming days, but they will have to be quick.

It has been reported that Whiteman has had his ‘head turned’ by the prospect of playing in the Championship, so it’s hard to see any stumbling blocks for Preston in terms of sorting the financial details with the player.

Ultimately, this transfer saga seems set to be coming to a conclusion unless a late counter-offer materialises.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.