What is the latest transfer news with Yan Dhanda at Swansea City as Leeds United and Bournemouth queue up?

Yan Dhanda has come into his own this season for Swansea City and it appears that form has not been lost on onlooking teams.

The former Liverpool youngster has made 12 appearances so far for the Swans under Steve Cooper with them challenging for promotion to the Premier League, and he’ll be eager to keep his squad together this month.

However, teams are lurking with Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth among them according to the Daily Mail.

The attacking midfielder had initially been on the bench this season for Steve Cooper but has become that bit more a regular in recent weeks and, with that in mind, several sides are now apparently looking at him.

As well as Leeds and Bournemouth, European names like Atalanta and Red Bull Leipzig are mentioned in the report as keen so this could be one to watch either this month or into the summer market.

Certainly, he is a player with talent but it may well be the case that potential suitors will wait to see how he does in the second half of the season before making a swoop, by which point Swansea will have hoped to have sealed promotion.

