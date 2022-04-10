What is the latest transfer news with West Brom’s Reyes Cleary?

With the summer transfer window now moving ever closer, it seems that one West Brom player whose future will be heavily discussed over the coming weeks, is Reyes Cleary.

The 17-year-old attacker has so far only ever made one first-team appearance for the Baggies, that coming in an FA Cup defeat to Brighton back in January 2022.

But having thrived for West Brom at youth level already, the teenager is seemingly starting to attract plenty of interest from further up the football pyramid.

According to recent reports from The Daily Mail, Premier League trio Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle United, along with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Cleary.

Not surprisingly, West Brom are seemingly keen to retain the services of Cleary, having seen a number of their young prospects poached by rival clubs at the early stages of their careers in recent years.

Speaking recently, Chief Executive Ron Gourlay confirmed that West Brom are keen to secure longer term contracts for their younger players.

In doing so, Gourley was keen to point to the first-team success of academy graduates such as Taylor Gardner-Hikman who have stayed at The Hawthorns, as incentive to stay for the likes of Cleary.

However, it seems that West Brom could yet be left disappointed with their attempts to secure a new deal for Cleary, with the latest reports from The Athletic revealing that the forward has yet to sign the professional contract offered to him by the Baggies.

As a result, unless something changes quickly to convince Cleary to sign a new contract at The Hawthorns, it seems West Brom could soon be losing another exciting young talent, for little more than a nominal fee.