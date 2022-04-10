What is the latest transfer news with Sunderland’s Ross Stewart?

Ross Stewart is reported to be a target for Premier League side Norwich City according to The Chronicle.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season with Sunderland having scored 22 goals so far this season in League One, which has inevitably led to speculation surrounding his future.

Stewart joined Sunderland in January 2021 from Ross County and has been a regular scorer for the Black Cats this season leading to a call up to the Scotland squad for the latest international games in March.

When Stewart moved to Wearside, it was announced that he had joined on an ‘initial’ two-and-a-half year contract, with the club holding an option to extend his stay by another 12 months which would mean until the summer of 2024.

Despite this security, the club want to offer Stewart an extended deal to stave off interest from other clubs. This also comes after links to Swansea City in January although a bid from the Welsh side did not materialise.

If Sunderland failed to make the playoffs and obviously miss out on promotion to the Championship, they may find it hard to tempt their star forward to stay at the club, given there will no doubt be plenty of clubs in the market for a goalscorer.

That may well lead to significant interest in Stewart, as many clubs will see the forward as a low cost option with limited time left on Stewart’s deal.

It will a potential transfer saga as it develops but it could all depend on which league Sunderland find themselves in come the end of May.