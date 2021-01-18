What is the latest transfer news with Sonny Bradley at Luton as Preston queue up?

Sonny Bradley is a player who appears to be hot property in the January transfer window.

According to The Sun on Sunday (17th January 2021, page 59), Preston North End are plotting a move for the Luton Town star.

Bradley has been a key player for the Hatters so far this season having made 25 appearances for the club in all competitions, however there’s a real question mark over his future.

The club captain is out of contract in the summer and with no agreement yet reached over a new deal at Kenilworth Road, speculation is building over his future.

Given that Luton are performing above expectations in the Championship this season, it’s no surprise that the 29-year-old is attracting interest.

For Preston it’s a move that makes perfect sense.

The Lilywhites are facing a contract dilemma of their own with star defender Ben Davies also looking increasingly likely to move on next summer.

Did Luton Town sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Simon Davies from Man United More than £1m Less than £1m

Davies has reportedly turned down the offer of a new deal at Deepdale amid interest from Rangers and Celtic, meaning that he could be allowed to leave the club as early as this month.

That means that Preston will almost certainly be in the market for an experienced central defender who can step into Davies’ shoes.

Bradley is a player of undoubtedly quality and leadership and so it’s no coincidence that Preston are interested, however it seems that a move could depend on what happens with Ben Davies as his future continues to be the source of constant speculation.

But regardless of what Preston are doing it seems that Luton will face a big fight to keep hold of their skipper following his excellent recent form.