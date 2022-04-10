What is the latest transfer news with Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson?

In recent months and weeks, there has been much speculation surrounding the future of Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

The Welsh International has been fantastic for the Reds this season, scoring 14 goals and assisting seven times in 39 Championship appearances.

This has led to Premier League interest in the 20-year-old, particularly given that his contract at Forest expires in 2023, meaning he has just one year remaining when this summer arrives.

That puts Forest in a bit of predicament if no new contract is signed – do they cash in whilst they can, or risk losing the Welshman for free?

With that being said, here are the latest developments on the Brennan Johnson transfer front that we know of.

What’s the latest?

After Brentford unsuccessfully tried to pry the youngster away during the January window, there has been further Premier League interest of late.

At the start of the month, it was reported by the Daily Mail that Newcastle United were willing to cash in on Allan Saint-Maximin, with the Magpies eyeing up Brennan Johnson as the Frenchman’s replacement.

However, last week, Journalist Luke Edwards revealed via social media that Eddie Howe had denied that Saint-Maximin was being sold in the summer, and that he was very much a part of Newcastle United’s long term plans.

Where this leaves Brennan Johnson in regards to a transfer to Newcastle remains to be seen, but if the man who he is supposed to be the replacement for isn’t leaving, it isn’t too far-fetched to suggest there may be nothing in the rumours.

Transfer insider Dean Jones revealed four days ago that Brentford retained an interest in Johnson, and there is bound to be more interest as the summer approaches, given the 20-year-old’s contract situation.

Although, if Nottingham Forest can achieve promotion this season, it may well mean they can keep hold of Johnson for the foreseeable future.