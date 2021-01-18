What is the latest transfer news with Josh King at Bournemouth amid West Ham and West Brom links?

Joshua King’s future looks set to be a major talking point in the remaining weeks of the January transfer window.

The Bournemouth striker is facing an uncertain future with his contract with the Cherries due to expire in the summer.

With no contract agreement imminent it seems that King could be set for a move sooner or later.

Reports over the summer linked the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham with a move for the forward, but this month it appears that a fresh batch of teams are chasing his signature.

Everton are one of the clubs linked with the Norwegian international, while West Ham United and West Brom are also said to be keen.

But it seems that it could be tricky to strike a deal.

Reports have claimed that the 29-year-old’s wage demands are proving to be a stumbling block as clubs look to make a move to take him away from the Vitality Stadium this month.

January represents Bournemouth’s last opportunity to recoup a transfer fee for the player and given that he’s only played 10 times this term it seems unlikely that they’d stand in his way if an offer is made.

King is undoubtedly a Premier League-level player and so it’s no surprise that he’s attracting such substantial interest from some of the biggest names in the top flight.

However with time ticking away this month it remains to be seen whether any club can sign the striker before the transfer window slams shut.

If a deal is not agreed then King will have to stay with the Cherries until the summer – however he is now able to discuss terms with clubs outside of England over a pre-contract agreement.