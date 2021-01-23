What is the latest transfer news with James Lea Siliki as Watford queue up?

Watford have been heavily linked with a potential move for Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki with the Hornets keen to add the versatile 24-year-old to their squad before the transfer window closes.

It has been reported by the Watford Observer that the Hornets have been holding talks with Rennes over the prospect of bringing the midfielder, who can also operate in the wide positions, to Vicarage Road in a potential loan deal until the end of the campaign. While it has also been reported that there is rival interest in Siliki from clubs in Belgium and Italy.

The Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal has also confirmed the Hornets’ interest in the 24-year-old, and revealed that talks on ongoing over the prospect of a loan move that could include the option to buy in the summer. However, the deal has yet to be concluded and so it will be interesting to see how talks progress.

#WatfordFC transfer update Source close to Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki confirms discussions ongoing with Watford over loan deal. Would be 6 months with permanent option. Deal not done yet. May remember his cross from left for Sarr to score v Ars in EL ‘19@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) January 21, 2021

Whilst there does remain competition from aforementioned other countries in the midfielder, it has been reported that the 24-year-old’s past relationship with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr from their time together at Rennes could prove to be crucial in helping the Hornets convince him to make the switch to the Championship.

This is a transfer that you could potentially see getting over the line, with Watford having a decent relationship with the French club and having had a proven history of success in signings from them with the likes of Sarr and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Having seen them two flourish, with the Hornets the midfielder could be tempted to make the same switch.

There is also a need for the versatile midfielder to move from Rennes for more regular game time having been limited to just six league appearances and tree starts so far this term (Sofascore). That has been largely due to the form of the likes of Steven Nzonzi and Eduardo Camavinga.

This move might therefore turn out to be a very good one for all parties concerned. Watford would hope he can emulate the success of their previous additions from Rennes, and if he can do that it might turn out to be a bargain addition.