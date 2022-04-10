What is the latest transfer news with Derby County’s Lee Buchanan?

20-year-old Lee Buchanan has done well for Derby this season making 28 appearances for the club.

His contract expires this summer and it looks like there is interest in him from other sides.

Back in January it was reported that there was interest in the player from clubs including West Ham, Celtic and Nottingham Forest.

Derby decided not to sell the player back in January with manager Wayne Rooney branding the bids coming in for the player as ‘ridiculous’.

However with the recent news about Derby’s potential takeover happening, may provide Derby with some hope over keeping the player.

The Rams have an option to extend the youngster’s contract by a year but they are not allowed to do this whilst in administration so whether or not they will be able to do this is something they will be in a position to do will have to be seen.

Indeed, there is also the issue of whether or not Buchanan will want to put pen to paper on a new contract at Pride Park if Derby are a League One club, given he is likely to feel that he is capable of playing at a higher level than third-tier football, given his efforts in the Championship this season.

Furthermore, it’s remains to be seen just whether those other clubs still have an interest in the player but if they do it could give Derby some money to invest into a new team.

As it stands this situation is one to still be watched but it doesn’t look as clear cut as it previously was.